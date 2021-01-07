India Top Headlines

8th round of talks between the government and protesting farmers will be held tomorrow | India News

NEW DELHI: A day before the eighth round of talks, the government and farmers’ unions stood firm on their respective positions Thursday: Agitator farmers held tractor rallies to pressure their demand for repeal of new farm laws and the Center stated that it is willing to consider any proposal other than its repeal.

As both sides sought a resolution to the more than a month-long stalemate, rumors began to circulate that some states could opt out of the core laws, but the agitated unions said they had not received any such proposals from the government. .

The Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar also responded negatively when asked by journalists if there were any proposals to give state governments the freedom to implement the new laws.

Tomar, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and State Minister for Commerce Som Parkash, has led the government’s negotiations with 40 protesting farmers’ union leaders.

The last round of talks to be held in Vigyan Bhavan at 2:00 PM on Friday is crucial as the previous meeting on January 4 was inconclusive and both sides maintained their positions. There was a breakthrough in the sixth round of talks on December 30 when the government acceded to two demands from farmer agitators related to electricity subsidies and stubble burning. Previous rounds of talks had made no progress.

Peasant leader Shiv Kumar Kakka, a senior member of Samkyukt Kisan Morch, said that the unions have not received any proposal to allow some states to opt out and stated that they will reject the proposal if sent to them.

“I want to make it clear that Samkyukt Kisan Morcha has not received any proposals to allow states to get out of the three farm laws. We will accept nothing less than the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum price of support for our crops, “Kakka told PTI.

“If it is true (of any proposal of this type), it is a government divide and rule strategy,” the peasant leader also said.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morch is a body that brings together some 40 farmers’ unions protesting at various border points in Delhi over the past 43 days against the new agricultural laws.

The head of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who is also a high-ranking member of the Morcha, denied receiving any proposals from the government.

“We have nothing (no new proposal) from the government,” Ugrahan told PTI.

During an interaction via Facebook, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, who is actively involved in the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, accused the government of “fueling such rumors.”

“It is discussed in the media that the government sent a proposal to the farmers’ unions. We have not received any proposal from the government side,” Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, renowned religious leader Baba Lakha met with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, even as the latter denied having made any proposals to the former.

Tomar said the government is ready to consider any proposal other than the repeal of three farm laws, the key demand of protesting farmers.

“I can’t say” I can’t say anything right now. In fact, it depends on the issues that will be discussed at the meeting, “Tomar told reporters when asked about the likely outcome of the January 8 meeting.

Punjab BJP leaders Surjit Kumar Jyani and Harjit Singh Grewal met here with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

After the meeting, Jyani told reporters that farmers’ unions should not be inflexible in their demand for repeal of the three agricultural laws.

He also alleged that leftist leaders have joined the movement and do not want the matter resolved.

Grewal stated that the government is ready for anything that is in the interest of farmers.

On Thursday, thousands of farmers held tractor marches from protest sites along the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur and Rewasan borders of Haryana, as protesting unions claimed they would not accept the Center’s offer of amendments to the three laws. agricultural.

According to the protesting agricultural unions, these marches were a “rehearsal” for their proposed “Kisan parade” on January 26 to the national capital from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The tractor marches started from four different points: Singhu to Tikri Border, Tikri to Kundli, Ghazipur to Palwal and Rewasan to Palwal.

The protesting unions claimed the marches were “a great success”.

Enacted in September, the three agricultural laws have been projected by the Center as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will eliminate intermediaries and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed fear that the new laws would pave the way to remove the MSP’s safety cushion and end the “mandi” (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations.

