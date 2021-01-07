15 more + ve tests for the new UK Covid strain, 73 in total

Opinion

With 15 more people testing positive for the new UK variant of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the total number of returnees from the UK who tested positive for the mutant virus in the country has reached 73, said the Union’s health ministry on Wednesday.

The results are based on the genome sequencing of positive samples published by the laboratories of the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium that the Center has created specifically for the purpose of monitoring any type of mutations in the virus.

“The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus that was first reported in the UK is now 73,” the ministry said.

All of these individuals have been kept in single room isolation in health care facilities designated by the respective state governments. His close contacts have also been quarantined, the ministry said.

“The situation is under careful surveillance and regular advice is being provided to states to improve surveillance, containment, testing, and sending samples to INSACOG laboratories,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.