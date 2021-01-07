12-member-panel-established-prior-to-state-elections

Opinion

TCongress has established a 12-member panel to oversee the electoral chamber.Paign management and coordination before the assembly elections in four states and one territory of the Union, said an official statement from the party.

Four states (Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal) along with Puducherry are scheduled to go to the polls before May this year.

The party has appointed Chhattisgarh Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the party’s top leaders, Mukul Wanki and Shakeel Ahmad Khan, as the main observers for Assam. In Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot, Goa’s former Prime Minister Luizinho Faleiro and Karnataka’s former Deputy Minister G Parameshwara will take over, according to the statement.

Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily, along with Pallam Raju and Nitin Raut will oversee the preparation of the survey in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, according to the statement. In West Bengal, BK Hariprasad, Alamgir Alam and Vijay Inder Singla have been appointed, he added.

“The leaders will coordinate with the general secretaries to oversee the preparations for the elections. They are all senior leaders who will oversee the electoral management, ”said the party’s general secretary (organization), KC Venugopal.

The party’s statement says that Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed the leaders as high-level observers to oversee the management and coordination of the electoral campaign in the states where elections for the assembly will be held in 2021. Their appointment has immediate effect. They will carry out their functions in close coordination with the general secretaries and managers of the AICC in the respective states, the party said. The party faces an uphill task after being beaten in the Bihar assembly elections in November, where it only won 19 seats out of 70 seats it contested.

The result of Bihar The polls have prompted the party to take other measures, including an outreach program to win back women voters.

With contributions from the agency