India Top Headlines

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee Sends Defamation Notice to Babul Supriyo | India News

KOLKATA: The lawyer for the President of the Trinamool All India Youth Congress, Abhishek Banerjee, sent a smear notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo for making a derogatory statement against his client.

“Being aggrieved by his false and defamatory statements, my client had initiated a lawsuit for defamation and court order before the 3rd Investigative Court of the Calcutta City Civil Court, when the Investigative Court was pleased to grant an injunction order provisional on December 8, 2017, preventing you from making disparaging remarks or defamatory statements against our client, “read Banerjee’s attorney’s notice.

“On November 30, 2017, you made false and defamatory statements at a press conference in Asansol linking our client with an illegal coal mafia and accusing him of illegally profiting from smuggling coal in the state of West Bengal,” it read The advertisement. .

In September 2020, Abhishek Banerjee had sent a legal notice to Babul Supriyo, asking him to remove the ‘false and incorrect’ tweet addressed to him and West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He also demanded an apology from Supriyo for the statements made against him and the state government.

“The minister tweeted certain false and incorrect statements against my client, which also concerns Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state government in general. The narration contained in her tweet is false to your knowledge, false and distorted with the intention of instigating supporters of my client and the prime minister, “stated Abhishek Banerjee’s legal notice issued through his attorney.

Original source