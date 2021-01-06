TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Babul Supriyo and demands an apology within 72 hours

Opinion

Trinamool congressional deputy Abhishek Banerjee sent a legal notice to Union Minister Babul Supriyo for his comments linking Banerjee to smuggling activities and has demanded an unconditional apology from the minister within 72 hours.

However, the minister responded by saying that he wants to offer an unconditional apology to the people of West Bengal for whatever Bhaipo (nephew) and Pishi (aunt) have done to the people of Bengal.

The legal notice, sent through attorney Sanjay Basu, has also charged Supriyo with contempt of court and willful disobedience of court orders, including the Calcutta High Court.

Supriyo said on December 31, 2020, while addressing the media, he allegedly said that Banerjee had used his black money proceeds from cow smuggling, sand smuggling and iron smuggling to build his palatial home.

“By making defamatory statements in violation of the orders of the city civil court and the Calcutta High Court, you have intentionally and deliberately violated and disobeyed the orders of July 24, 2018 and July 5, 2019 approved by the courts, “says the posted legal notice.

Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. The notice was sent on January 4.

The notice says that Supriyo must withdraw its statements and “issue an unconditional apology within 72 hours, retracting the allegedly virulent and bad faith statements and providing the appropriate clarifications for them.”

“I want to offer an unconditional apology to the people of Bengal for whatever the Bhaipo-Pishi (nephew-aunt) union has done to the people of Bengal. Regarding the legal notice, the legal team will send an appropriate response. He (Abhishek Banerjee) sends a plethora of defamation lawsuits to all the BJP leaders. It would be a tough job for my attorneys to figure out which one you are talking about. He has his own interpretation of what the court says, ”Supriyo said.

However, this is not the first time that the BJP leaders have attacked the TMC supreme and his nephew for alleged corruption and nepotism. In most cases, however, the BJP leaders did not name the duo and launched veiled attacks.

Supriyo, however, allegedly named Abhishek Banerjee in his remarks.

“We all know that our Bhaipo (nephew), who thinks that no one has the courage to take his name, then I will use his name ‘Abhishek Banerjee,” Supriyo had said according to the notice.