The government’s goal is to vaccinate 13 lakhs a day to help curb Covid very quickly: Report | India News

NEW DELHI: The government’s goal of vaccinating more than 13 lakh people daily in the first phase of the inoculation campaign will help control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic very quickly, according to an SBI research report.India plans to launch its vaccination campaign next week after the drug regulator approved the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency restricted use.The report says the government is aiming to inoculate nearly 30 million people by August this year, which means it would give injections to about 13.27 million people a day.However, he added that India can achieve endemic balance (EE), which means controlling the spread of infections without 100% immunization, vaccinating only 15,645 people per day.“We estimate the minimum vaccination rate at 15,645 people per day to achieve EE which is remarkably low and will require fewer resources. With the government’s target rate of 13 lakh per day, the country will reach disease-free equilibrium fairly quickly,” he says. The report. said.The SBI report noted that while 13 lakh of vaccinations per day seems like a difficult task, in the past the government has managed to open more than 12.5 crore of Jan Dhan accounts in a span of about four to five months at a rate of 8 lakh per day. .The report’s authors derived the vaccination rate based on the current level of infections and deaths.India has witnessed a declining trend in Covid-19 infections and deaths in recent weeks.Daily cases in India have been below 20,000 in recent days. A total of 18,088 new cases were registered in a 24-hour span on Wednesday.The report also estimated that the nationwide vaccination campaign will cost the government between 21,000 and 27,000 rupees in the first phase and between 35,000 and 45,000 rupees in the second phase.

He said the amount will be roughly equal to 0.3-0.4% of GDP.

“Taking the cost of administration as 100-150 rupees / dose and the cost per dose of 250-300 rupees per person to the government by Serum Institute, the cost per person of the vaccine for two doses will be between 700-900 rupees.

“Therefore, the cost to the government or otherwise of the first phase of vaccinating Rs 30 million people would come to around Rs 21,000 to 27,000 million and the second phase of vaccinating another Rs 50 million will be from another 35,000 to 45,000 rupees, “the report said.

The report said that Bharat Biotech claims that the cost of its vaccine would be less than Rs 100 per dose, which could further reduce the cost of vaccination.