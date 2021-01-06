the-center-prepares-for-another-rehearsal-on-friday

Opinion

The central government is preparing to conduct another trial of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine across the country, except in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, on Friday, ahead of the actual execution of the vaccination rollout, the Ministry of Health of the Union. he said Wednesday.

“The launch of the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to begin in the near future. This milestone implies the need to test all the mechanisms planned to carry out the vaccination campaign in the country, ”said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Each district will identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous drill, including a public health center (district hospitals and medical colleges), private health centers, and rural or urban outreach sites. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also hold a meeting with states in this regard on Thursday, to guide them in conducting the drill, the ministry said in a statement.

The first nationwide trial was held on January 2.

As a simulation of the actual execution, another round of drills will be conducted in the more than 700 districts of every state and territory in the Union except UP and Haryana, which have planned to hold their own on Thursday.

It is best to test the rig before the actual exercise begins to avoid last minute glitches. The idea behind these drills is to ensure that there are no surprises on D-day, ”said an official from the Ministry of Health, requesting anonymity.

“All vaccination campaign planning, including beneficiary registration, micro-planning and vaccination at the planned session location, will be tested under the leadership of the district collector / district magistrate. The trial will also familiarize officials at the state, district, block and hospital levels on all aspects of the Covid-19 deployment. This activity will help managers to strengthen the links between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms, to identify residual challenges before actual implementation, and to provide confidence to program managers at all levels to carry out an implementation. without problems of the vaccination campaign ”. read the statement from the health ministry.

The Ministry of Health will constantly monitor the drill and provide the necessary support to ensure the timely resolution of challenges identified before the actual implementation of vaccination.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been conducting drills to test the operation of the digital platform, Co-WIN, which is the backbone of the Covid-19 vaccine administration management system, before it is implemented. the actual vaccination campaign sometime next week. The ministry has been conducting these drills in collaboration with state governments and other stakeholders.

Two Covid-19 vaccines, Covishield from Oxford-AstraZeneca and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, received emergency use authorization from the Controller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) on Sunday.

To facilitate the entire vaccination process, Co-WIN has been reused to obtain real-time information on vaccine stocks, their storage temperature, and individualized monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

This software will assist program managers at all levels in conducting vaccination sessions. A dedicated 24×7 call center has also been established for technical inquiries from Co-WIN users.

Cold chain infrastructure (such as cold rooms, cold rooms, ice lined coolers, freezers) along with sufficient supplies of syringes and other logistics have also been secured for the exercise.

Around 1.7 lakh of vaccinators and 3 lakh of vaccination team members have been trained on the process to be followed at the vaccination sites, which includes beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain management and logistics, biomedical waste management , Post Immunization Adverse Event Management (ARFI), and Co-WIN Software Reports.

Detailed operational guidelines on all aspects of the Covid-19 vaccine launch have already been shared with States, including session planning and management, session site design and organization, AEFI management, communication messages , infection prevention and control practices, etc. .