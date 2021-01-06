Talks with farmers are an opportunity to explain the benefits of agricultural laws: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Opinion

Trade Union Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that he sees the ongoing talks with farmers protesting the three farm laws as an opportunity to explain the benefits of the reforms to them. Goyal’s comments came ahead of the eighth round of discussion between the Center and farmer groups on Friday after the previous round of the meeting held on January 4 yielded no solutions.

Goyal said there were different points of view to see things and cited the example of discussions with farmer groups, which he said could be seen as either a problem or an opportunity. “When I accompany the agriculture minister Tomar for discussions with the farmers’ unions, should I see it as a problem for me or as an opportunity that I am getting?” Goyal said while addressing the 74th day of the founding of the Office Standards of India (BIS).

Goyal, together with the Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and the Union Minister of State for Trade and Industry Som Parkash, have been representing the government in the negotiations on the new agricultural reforms.

Read also | Farmer leaders are sure to ‘actively come up with’ a solution: Union Minister Tomar

The minister reiterated the Center’s point that reforms are in the interests of farmers and the entire country and that India would benefit from increasing its income. “I tell them that the whole country will benefit if farmers’ incomes increase and their lives, as well as the lives of their children, improve,” he said.

Before Friday’s meeting, agriculture minister Tomar said that farmers’ unions and the government could resolve differences over the reforms, adding that the government has met with supporters and opponents of the reforms. “We are committed to the welfare of farmers. We meet those who support the laws and those who oppose them. I am sure that the farmers’ unions, who are agitating, will think about the well-being of the farmers and will actively come to a solution, ”the minister told the ANI news agency.

Read also | Center that politicizes farmers’ protests, claims Shiv Sena

On the other hand, several groups of farmers, who have camped at border points near Delhi, said they will intensify their agitation. Representatives of farmers’ groups added that the protesters would stage a tractor march from the following protest sites: Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, Shahjahanpur (Haryana-Rajasthan border) and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) on Thursday. .

(With contributions from the agency)