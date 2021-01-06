Srinagar airport struggles to clear the runway as heavy snows hit the city. See photos – news from india

Opinion

Srinagar airport authorities continued their arduous task of clearing the runway on Wednesday to resume operations amid heavy snowfall and avalanche warnings. Despite overnight operations to clear the heavily snow-covered runway, authorities woke up to the roads completely filled with snow once again.

“@Aaisnrairport’s snow clearing work was going on all night, but again due to heavy snowfall the roads are covered in snow, however again the whole team stepped up their work to make the environment possible for the operation of the planes today. a tweet on Wednesday morning.

“Snow clearing continues amidst snowfall. We are taking all steps to provide viable conditions to operate flights in extreme weather conditions, ”authorities said in a tweet.

As a result of extreme weather conditions, Kashmir remains isolated from the rest of the country with the main Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal highway closed due to snow accumulation.

Thousands of vehicles, mostly trucks that transport essentials to the Valley, are stranded along the highway at various locations.

The city of Srinagar has seen moderate snowfall for the past three days, but snow removal operations have ensured that traffic continues. Flight operations to and from Srinagar are also suspended due to poor visibility, authorities said.

Mughal Road, which connects the Valley Division to Jammu via the Shopian-Rajouri axis, has been closed for several days due to heavy snowfall in the region.

An avalanche warning was issued on Tuesday for the higher districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority.

The authority tweeted: “A mid-level avalanche warning (yellow alert) has been issued for the upper reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, in addition to Waltengu Nad, south and north tunnel portals of Jawahar, Verinag, Kapran, Chowkibal-NC Pass, Gurez, Dawar and Neeru “.