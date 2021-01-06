‘Someone definitely wanted to harm ISRO’ – scientist claims to have been poisoned

Opinion

A senior scientist at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Tapan Misra, who has claimed that he was poisoned more than three years ago, told the ANI news agency on Wednesday that “someone definitely wanted to hurt the agency. space”.

Misra, who alleges that he was given arsenic trioxide on May 23, 2017, during a promotional interview at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, said the solution is to seize the culprits and punish them instead of tightening the safety of the scientists. . “Surely it was not the work of a street thug but of some sophisticated spy agency within our organization … The only solution is to catch the culprit and punish him and not provide security for 2,000 scientists,” he told ANI.

“The fatal dose was probably mixed” with chutney along with Dosa, in the snacks after lunch, Misra claimed in a Facebook post titled ‘Long Kept Secret’ on Tuesday. He added that in July 2017, he was greeted by homeland security personnel and alerted to arsenic poisoning and helped doctors focus on the exact remedy.

He alleged that he later suffered from shortness of breath, unusual skin rashes, shedding of the skin, and fungal infections. He also posted the medical report on the social media platform to claim that the AIIMS of New Delhi had diagnosed him with arsenic poisoning.

“The motive appears to be an espionage attack … to eliminate a scientist with a critical contribution of great military and commercial importance, such as experience in the construction of a synthetic aperture radar,” he wrote.

Misra told the PTI news agency that he wants the central government to investigate the matter. However, there was no immediate response from ISRO to the scientists’ claims.

Misra currently works as a senior advisor at ISRO and will retire at the end of this month.