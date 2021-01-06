Snow disrupts life in Kashmir, salvage road closes for fourth day

Opinion

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway of the lifeline remained closed for a fourth day on Wednesday, as new landslides were reported along the only highway connecting the Valley to the rest of the country. Authorities said vehicles stranded along the road were taken to safer locations amid continued rain and snowfall.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW [national highway] blocked due to accumulation of snow in Jawahar Tunnel and landslides / landslides / rock shots in Samroli, Magarkot, Panthyal, Marog, Cafeteria mor, Dhalwas, Nashri @JmuKmrPolice, “Jammu traffic police tweeted & Kashmir.

A group of tourists from Rajasthan escaped down the road near Panthal when a landslide struck the vehicle they were traveling in. Police said the tourists were rescued and safe.

Heavy snowfall since the weekend has disrupted life in Kashmir, especially in southern Kashmir and the upper reaches of northern and central Kashmir. Places like the Kulgam district in southern Kashmir have received up to two meters of snow. The heavy snowfall has prompted the authorities to order the rationing of gasoline, diesel and LPG cylinders, as well as to establish helplines at the district headquarters.

Residents have complained that snow has not been cleared in many places and has hindered public movement.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority issued a separate avalanche alert. “A mid-level avalanche warning has been issued for the upper reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Jawahar Tunnel, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Tanghdar. Similarly, a low-level avalanche alert has been issued for the upper reaches of Gulmarg, Gurez, Kanzalwan and Sonmarg, ”said an authority official.

India’s Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weather was expected to improve from Thursday. “Current weather conditions are likely to continue until late tonight [Wednesday] or early tomorrow [Thursday]. We expect a significant improvement in the weather starting tomorrow …[Thursday] in Jammu and Kashmir. With that cold wave he will return from January 7 [Thursday] going forward with warmer days and colder nights, ”IMD said in a newsletter. It added that Srinagar recorded a low temperature of 0.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.