SC Confirms Admission to IIT for Teen whose ‘Online Error’ Cost him a Seat | India News

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court confirmed on Wednesday the admission of 18-year-old Siddhant Batra to IIT-Bombay for the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) course in electrical engineering, claiming that he had lost his seat due to an “apparent error”. while choosing to withdraw only from other rounds during the online admission process.

A bench of judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy regularized the admission of Batra, who had scored 270 on the JEE for all of India, and said that a “silence” should be put on this issue.

But, at the request of IIT attorney Sonal Jain, the SC court ordered that her order not be treated as a precedent.

On Wednesday, Batra’s lawyer, Pralhad Paranjpe, presented to the SC that his was “not a contradictory litigation.” He informed the court that the provisional order was complied with and he was admitted by IIT-B last month. It was a provisional admission, said IIT-B, which had said at its counter that it was a “conscious” move by Batra to withdraw from the seating assignment. The student said it was a genuine mistake as the reason he cited was the admission he had already obtained for the BTech course.

The IIT-B advocate said there were other students who had also withdrawn from the seat assignment process, and one of them had even filed a similar petition with the Calcutta high court, for which he requested that it not be a precedent.

