robert-vadra-alleges-that-investigating-agencies-harassed-him

Opinion

Amid the Income Tax Department investigation, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Acting President of Congress Sonia Gandhi, said Wednesday that investigative agencies are harassing him because he has not evaded taxes.

“23,000 documents were taken from my office. They have more information on me than I have in my office today. Every question they asked was clearly answered. There is no tax evasion. They send us notices every two or three days. I would say it is harassment because if we answer the same question 10 times, then there is a problem, “said Vadra while speaking to ANI.

While saying that he has been cooperating with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Income Tax department during questioning.

“All the questions raised by the Directorate of Execution (ED) and the Income Tax department have been answered with evidence. I am willing to go to any agency to be questioned since I have not carried out any type of tax evasion, “he added.

“The agencies questioned my business history, which was answered both verbally and with documentary evidence,” he said, referring to the 23,000 documents that they stole from the investigating agency from his office.

Noting the COVID-19 situation, he expressed his reservations about being called by the DE to the office for questioning.

“It is better that some officers come to my office with the COVID report and disinfect the room, than I go to an income tax office with 50-70 people,” he said.

On the contrary, he accused the “central government of using him as a political pawn.”

“The government is cornered with its own problems, like the farmers and the people want answers. They want to deflect the problem by mentioning my name because the media will be listening and showing my name. It has been going on for 10 years. Especially when my family fights for the problems of the farmers and all this is to digress the subject and show me in a negative way, ”said Vadra.

The Department of Income Tax and ED is investigating Robert Vadra, husband of Congressional Leader Priyanka Gandhi, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act related to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12 Bryanston Square.

Previously, ED had also registered Vadra’s statement in relation to assets and property outside of India. In his recorded statement, he denied ownership of the London properties in question. It also denied having assets outside of India. (AND ME)