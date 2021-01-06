prime-minister-modi-will-open-the-rewari-madar-freight-corridor-section-tomorrow

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually open the 306km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) on Thursday, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. The statement said Prime Minister Modi will also point out the world’s first 1.5km Double Stack Long Haul container train pulled by electric traction from Ateli in Haryana to Kishangarh in Rajasthan.

The Governors and Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

Read also | Freight trains register a maximum speed of 90 km / h in the new freight corridor: Railways

This is what you need to know:

Rewari-Madar Section of WDFC

1. The Rewari-Madar section is located in Haryana, approximately 79 km in the districts of Mahendragarh and Rewari and Rajasthan approximately 227 km, in the districts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar.

2. It consists of nine newly built DFC stations in which six cross the stations of New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakun and New Kishangarh, while the other three are in Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera are crossing stations.

Read also | PM inaugurates a dedicated 351 km freight corridor in UP, hits previous governments

3. The opening of this section will benefit various industries in the Rewari, Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas of Rajasthan and Haryana and will also allow better use of the CONCOR container depot in Kathuwas.

4. This section will also ensure seamless connectivity with the western ports of Kandla, Pipavav, Mundhra and Dahej in Gujarat.

5. The inauguration of this section will bring seamless connectivity between WDFC and EDFC. The prime minister dedicated the 351 km section of EDFC’s New Bhaupur-New Khurja on December 29, 2020.

Operation of the double-stack long-haul container train

1. This operation will have an improved axle load of 25 tons.

2. It has been designed for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) by the wagon department of Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO). Testing of the BLCS-A and BLCS-B wagon prototypes has been completed.

3. The design will maximize capacity utilization and point and evenly distributed load. These cars on a long-haul double-stack container train at WDFC can carry four times in terms of container units compared to current traffic on Indian Railways.

Read also | PM Modi Opens New Bhaupur-New Khurja Section of Dedicated Eastern Freight Corridor

4. DFCCIL will run freight trains at a maximum speed of 100 km / hour compared to the current maximum speed of 75 km / h on the tracks of the Indian railways.

5. The average speed of freight trains will also increase from the current speed of 26 km / h on Indian railway lines to 70 km / h in DFC.