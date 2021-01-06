PM, Merkel conducts video-teleconference; Modi’s Brief on Vaccine Development | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday and briefed her on the development of the Covid-19 vaccine in India, while assuring her of the country’s commitment to deploying its capabilities for the benefit of the world.“As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship and the 20th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership with Germany this year, Chancellor Merkel and I had a fruitful video call today,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

He also thanked Merkel for her long-standing personal commitment to deepening ties between India and Germany.

“We also exchanged views on other regional and global issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic,” Modi tweeted.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Modi appreciated Chancellor Merkel’s longstanding role in providing stable and strong leadership on the European and global stage, and thanked her for guiding the growth of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders discussed key issues of mutual importance, including the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, bilateral relations, regional and global issues, in particular India-EU relations, the PMO said.

The prime minister briefed Chancellor Merkel on developments in India regarding vaccine development and assured the chancellor of India’s commitment to deploying its capabilities for the benefit of the world, the statement said.

“He conveyed his best wishes for the early containment of the new wave of infections in Germany and other European countries,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also welcomed Germany’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation with Germany under the platform of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between India and Germany and the 20th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership, the two leaders agreed to hold the sixth Intergovernmental Consultation (IGC) at an early date in 2021 and establish a ambitious agenda for the same, said the statement.