Narendra Modi ‘won and achieved’ the post of prime minister: Pranab Mukherjee in his memoirs | India News

NEW DELHI: The decisive mandate won by the BJP in two consecutive general elections in 2014 and 2019 indicated voters’ preference for political stability, according to the late former President Pranab Mukherjee, who said that Narendra Modi “won and achieved” the office prime minister.

Mukherjee also said in his memoirs that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister “by popular election” as opposed to Manmohan Singh “to whom Sonia Gandhi offered the position.”

Each general election has its “importance because the issues debated at the polls reflect the diverse views and perceptions of the electorate,” Mukherjee wrote in his memoirs “The Presidential Years, 2012-2017” which he completed before his death the year past.

“… The 2014 verdict was historic for two reasons. First, after three decades, a contending political party received a decisive mandate rather than a fractured one,” he wrote.

The second reason, he said, is that the BJP first emerged with a simple majority on its own in the Lok Sabha and was thus able to form the government, although it did so by co-opting its allies.

“But the real winner was the electorate that turned out in large numbers and voted decisively, indicating their preference for political stability, which they believed would lead to development-oriented policies,” the former congressional stalwart wrote in the book. and Minister of the Union. which was released on Tuesday.

Mukherjee said he also believed people were downcast with coalitions and the behavior of political parties switching sides for parochial gains. “Coalitions are often formed with the only common agenda of preventing a particular party or individual from coming to power.”

Comparing Modi to Singh, Mukherjee said the path to the prime minister post for the two prime ministers he worked with was very different. Mukherjee, who was president from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017, had worked with the two prime ministers during their tenure.

“Sonia Gandhi offered the position to Dr. Singh; she had been chosen as a candidate for Prime Minister by the Congressional Parliamentary Party and other UPA constituents, but she rejected the offer …” he wrote.

“Modi, on the other hand, became prime minister by popular election after leading the BJP to a historic victory in 2014. He is a politician through and through and had been named the BJP’s prime minister when the party went into mode of campaign. then Gujarat CM and he had built an image that seemed to fit in with the masses. He has won and achieved the post of prime minister, “he added.

Mukherjee wrote that he had very cordial relations with Prime Minister Modi during his tenure.

“However, I did not hesitate to give my advice on policy matters during our meetings. There were several occasions when he echoed the concerns that I had expressed. I also believe that he has quickly grasped the nuances of foreign policy.” added. said the book.

Mukherjee’s approach to maintaining cordial relations with Modi was based on the fact that “I believe in the parliamentary form of government and its principles.”

On the performance of Congress in the face of Modi’s rise in 2014, he wrote: “… You cannot escape the fact that Congress had failed miserably to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people. In fact, after the campaign, When all the paperwork was completed, several top congressional leaders and ministers met with me at Rashtrapati Bhavan for various reasons. Interestingly, none of them expected a clear majority for either the Congress or the UPA. ”

Speaking of his advice for a decisive term in the upcoming election in his 2014 Republic Day address, Mukherjee wryly commented in his book, published by Rupa Publications, “Of course, people can tell that voters responded to my advice and gave a conclusive mandate in favor of Prime Minister Modi to form a government of his own. ”

Mukherjee also wrote that he was unsure of the BJP’s numbers and massive mandate ahead of the 2014 elections, but was impressed to see Modi’s planning and hard work.

“Only Piyush Goyal, the then party’s national treasurer and now cabinet minister, was confident that the BJP would get no less than 265 seats, and that the number could reach 280. I did not and still do not. reasons for his optimism. However, I took him seriously when he gave me Modi’s detailed electoral schedule, which was not only exhausting but also thorough, “he said.

Mukherjee also appreciated Modi for his quick understanding of the nuances of foreign policy.

“When Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister, he had absolutely no foreign affairs experience. As CM of Gujarat, he had visited a few countries, but those visits were limited to committing himself for the good of his state and had little to do with politics. foreign national or global. Foreign policy was therefore truly uncharted territory for him, “he wrote.

“But he did what no prime minister had ever tried before – inviting the heads of government / state of the SAARC nations to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014, and this included then-Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif. His Innovative initiative took several foreign policy veterans by surprise. ”

