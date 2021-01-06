India Top Headlines

Mike Pompeo Praises Jaishankar for Promoting US-India Ties | India News

WASHINGTON: Calling Foreign Minister S Jaishankar a great diplomat and leader, outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US-India relationship was strengthened “even more” while working with a friend like him. .

“The relationship between the United States and India was further strengthened with a great diplomat and leader like my friend,” Pompeo tweeted.

Pompeo also posted a photo of him with Jaishankar along with the tweet.

In the same tweet, he thanked Jaishankar.

Pompeo used the hashtag ‘HowdyMody’ to indicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark speech with President Donald Trump in Houston in 2019.

He also used # ‘ModiHaitoMumkinHai’, which means Modi makes it possible.

Pompeo and Jaishankar speak frequently on the phone and exchange views on regional, bilateral and global issues.

Pompeo’s tweet came as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office on January 20.

