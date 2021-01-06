‘Long Kept Secret’: Isro Senior Scientist Claims Arsenic Poisoned 3 Years Ago, Seeks Justice | India News

India Top Headlines

The chief scientist of the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) Tapan Misra, who was unceremoniously removed in July 2018 from the leadership of the Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Center, has claimed in a post that he was “poisoned ago more than three years with deadly arsenic trioxide during a promotional interview ”.Isro’s senior adviser, who will be retiring on January 31, claimed that he survived several “assassination attempts” in his life including a massive explosion in his office laboratory and a snake scare at his home even after the incident of 2017 poisoning, and it was important to highlight the incident now in order to save other key scientists like him from such “dire events.”Talking to

Tapan Misra said: “I want early justice because I don’t want to wait like Shri Nambi Narayanan (former high-ranking Isro scientist acquitted of the espionage charge by the Supreme Court) who has to wait decades for justice. Those guilty of the attacks against me must be prosecuted immediately. “On why he was silent for so long, he said:” I would have kept silent if it had been just one instance. But after repeated attempts on my life, no I was able to stop myself. I couldn’t open up before because I was facing serious health problems and also because I didn’t want to embarrass the organization that I worked for so long. ”

contacted Isro’s public relations director Vivek Singh for his reaction, he said: “There are no comments to offer.”

In a Facebook post titled “Long Kept Secret”, Misra claimed that “I was poisoned with deadly arsenic trioxide on May 23, 2017, during a promotional interview at ISRO headquarters in Bangalore. The lethal dose is likely to be It was mixed with hot sauce along with dosa in the sandwiches. What followed was a nightmare. Severe blood loss from anal bleeding. I was barely able to get back from Bangalore and was rushed to the Zydus Cadila hospital in Ahmedabad. ” Home affairs security alerted him to the arsenic poisoning and helped doctors focus on the exact remedy. He said he had to undergo treatment at Zydus Cadila Hospital, Mumbai Tata Memorial and AIIMS-Delhi for two years. Misra said she had suffered “severe breathing difficulties, unusual skin rashes, nail loss, terrible neurological problems due to hypoxia, skeletal pain and infections fungal “.

Misra, who is the architect of the synthetic aperture radar for India’s Risat series key surveillance satellites, alleged that “the motive appears to be an espionage attack, embedded in the government setup, to eliminate a scientist with a critical contribution of very large military and commercial importance, such as the experience in the construction of synthetic aperture radars ”.

He also spoke about the mysterious death of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai in 1971, the sudden death of Dr. S Srinivasan, director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center in 1999, and the fake espionage case against Nambi Narayanan. “I am convinced that (some) men, integrated into our system, are causing mysterious deaths of scientists and the destruction of our institutions. These incidents should be a wake-up call to prevent such dire events for many of our brilliant minds in the future, ”he said.

Responding to his superiors for not supporting him, Misra, who has faced brain cancer before, said: “What hurts me is that the Isro hierarchy and my colleagues tried to avoid me as an outcast.”

He claimed that hours before he was dismissed as SAC director for allegedly opposing the privatization of Isro’s sensitive technologies, on July 19, 2019, he was approached by an American professor. “’As a quid pro quo (to keep me quiet), my IITK graduate son will be hosted at a top-tier university in the United States,’ the professor told me,” he said. But he turned down the offer.

While seeking justice, Tapan Misra said

that he would make teaching at the IIT and other institutions his full-time profession after his retirement.