Jawan Army Arrested Accused of Supplying Heroin to HP | India News

SHIMLA: A 27-year-old army jawan was arrested on charges of supplying heroin in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Sandeep Kumar Rathi, a resident of Shekhupur Majri village in Haryana’s Gurgaon, was detained with another man identified as Hemant after 69 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession on Tuesday, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said the two men were coming to Kullu to supply heroin in a car, which has been impounded.

The duo took place in connection with a case registered Monday under section 21 of the NDPS Act at the Kullu police station after two neighbors Roma Devi (29) and Pradeep Kumar (22) were arrested with 52 grams of heroin.

During the investigation, the names of the two men, including the Jawan army, came to light and they were arrested on Tuesday, Singh said.

More investigations are underway on the matter, he added.

