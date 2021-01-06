ISRO’s chief scientist claims he was poisoned three years ago

Opinion

A top ISRO scientist claimed Tuesday that he was poisoned more than three years ago.

Tapan Misra alleged that he was poisoned with deadly arsenic trioxide on May 23, 2017, during a promotional interview at ISRO headquarters here.

“The fatal dose was probably mixed” with chutney along with Dosa, in the after-lunch snacks, he said.

Misra is currently working as a Senior Advisor at ISRO and will be retiring at the end of this month.

He had previously served as Director of the Space Applications Center of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) based in Ahmedabad.

In a Facebook post titled “ Long Kept Secret, ” Misra further claimed that in July 2017, he was greeted by internal affairs security personnel and alerted to arsenic poisoning and helped doctors focus on the exact remedy.

Misra claimed that she later suffered from health problems such as severe shortness of breath, unusual skin rashes, shedding of the skin, and fungal infections.

He also posted the medical report on the social media platform to claim that the AIIMS of New Delhi had diagnosed him with arsenic poisoning.

“The motive appears to be an espionage attack … to eliminate a scientist with a critical contribution of great military and commercial importance, such as experience in the construction of a synthetic aperture radar,” he alleged.

Speaking to PTI, Misra said: “I want the Government of India to investigate (the incidents).” There was no immediate response from ISRO to Misra’s claims.