India Top Headlines

Industrialists originating from outside the integral part of Bengal: Mamata | India News

CALCUTTA: Amid the internal-external debate, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that industrialists who originally hailed from other states are an integral part of West Bengal and that the government will continue to offer comprehensive support to help them prosper.

The prime minister’s assurance given in a meeting with the state’s industrialists, the majority of whom are Marwaris and Gujaratis, is seen as a measure aimed at ensuring that no wrong message is conveyed to these communities.

Banerjee, also supreme of the Trinamool Congress, and other leaders of her party have often accused the BJP of bringing “outsiders” – leaders from out of state – to West Bengal ahead of the April-May assembly elections this year. .

It was his first meeting with industrialists since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March last year.

“The meeting was held on the occasion of the new year. Most of the people who attended were Marwaris and Gujaratis. He said that they are as much a part of this state as the Bengalis, and that we must remain united,” said an industrialist. who was present at the meeting told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Most of those who spoke at the meeting highlighted the positive changes that have occurred in the state, said another industrialist.

Sources said Banerjee spoke about measures taken by his government to facilitate future business and projects such as the Tajpur seaport and the Deocha Pachmi coal block, gas reserve, leather and industrial parks.

“It was a great positive discussion. I said I’m impressed with the government’s free cycle project for school students,” Century Plyboard Deputy CEO Sanjay Agarwal said in his reaction.

West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) President Rajiva Sinha said that around 75 people attended the meeting and the government wanted to know what else it could do to facilitate business.

“WBIDC will provide a one-stop-shop facility through Silpa Sathi (physical) office and Silpa Sathi portal to all sectors: large, MSMEs, textile, agricultural processing, information technology, starting next week Sinha said.

Harsh Neotia, Sanjay Budhia, Mayank Jalan, RS Goenka, Lalit Beriwal and Hemant Bangur were among those attending the meeting.

Reference page