Indore court rejected comedian Munawar Faruqui’s bail statement

Opinion

A court in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday rejected bail requests from Munawar Faruqui and four other comedians detained on January 1 for allegedly insulting Hindu gods and violating Covid-19 protocol at a New Year’s event.

Government lawyer Vimal Kumar Mishra said the state told the court that a similar case was brought against Faruqui in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. “The court rejected the comedians’ bail requests given the seriousness of the case.”

Faruqui, Nalin Yadav, Edvin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas were arrested after a Hindu group created an uproar during the event claiming they made insulting remarks against Hindu gods and the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah. They were later sent into judicial custody until January 13.

All five have been registered under Sections 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intention to hurt religious feelings), 269 (negligent act that can spread disease ), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 34 (common intention).