india-says-un-peacekeeping-operations-must-be-backed-with-adequate-mandate-and-resources

India said on Wednesday that the UN peacekeeping and special political missions must be backed with an adequate mandate and resources, even as it called for a permanent place for Africa in a reformed UN Security Council.

New Delhi’s position on these issues was outlined in the intervention of the Foreign Secretary, Harsh Shringla, in a debate at the UN Security Council on the topic “Challenges to maintain peace and security in fragile contexts”. This was the council’s first key meeting since India became a non-permanent member of the body for two years in January.

Shringla underscored the need to ensure that the UN presence on the ground, in particular its peacekeeping operations and special political missions, have “sufficient mandate and resources to implement a comprehensive understanding of peace and security.” .

“Having contributed significantly to UN peacekeeping in Africa for six decades, we have seen how peacekeeping missions are struggling to implement ambitious mandates. Peacekeeping missions must have a clear and well thought out exit strategy, ”he said.

Shringla also said that the time has come for the Security Council to introspect the fact that the African continent does not “have a single voice among the permanent members to defend its own interests” at a time when “more than half of the country has problems on the council’s agenda belong to Africa ”.

“We need to correct this historic anomaly and collectively support the Ezulwini consensus,” he said, referring to the African Union’s position on the need to make the Security Council more representative and democratic.

The debate took place under the Tunisian presidency of the Security Council in January and focused on the African continent. Shringla said that India and African countries have worked together for a fairer global governance system. Under its development partnership with Africa, India has implemented 189 development projects in 37 African states, while another 77 projects are being completed with a total disbursement of $ 12.86 billion.

India supplied drugs to several African countries to help them fight Covid-19 and responded to the UN secretary-general’s call to upgrade their peacekeeping hospitals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, he said.

At the 2015 India-Africa Forum Summit, India also announced credit lines worth $ 10 billion and a $ 600 million grant for African countries. India is Africa’s third-largest export destination and Indian companies have invested more than $ 54 billion in Africa, he said.

Noting the serious challenges posed by the growth of terrorism, particularly in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, Shringla said that initiatives such as the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), the G-5 Sahel Joint Force and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) stronger support from the Security Council. India is also involved in capacity building for security forces in several African countries and counterinsurgency and counter terrorism training forms an important part of defense training programs, he added.