India and France will hold an annual strategic dialogue tomorrow; Doval will lead the Indian side

India and France will hold their annual strategic dialogue on Thursday in Delhi, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation, while the French side will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, who is the diplomatic adviser to President Emmanuel Macron.

“The two sides will hold discussions on a wide range of bilateral and global issues. Emmanuel Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries. The last edition of the Strategic Dialogue was held in February 2020 in Paris, ”the ministry said in its statement.

The announcement of the meeting comes after France welcomed India’s new term on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a two-year term. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on January 1 that France was eager to work side by side to uphold international law, fight terrorism and uphold multilateralism. “France welcomes India to join the UNSC for the next 2 years. We look forward to working side by side to uphold international law, fight terrorism and uphold multilateralism, ”Lenain tweeted.

Bilateral relations between India and France have strategically deepened markedly in recent years with both countries sharing the same vision of a new balanced multipolar world, which must be based on the rule of law, according to the ANI news agency.

On December 7, French President Macron had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders discussed various topics, including digital and strategic autonomy, deepening defense cooperation, the Indo-Pacific and the security environment in Asia and Western asia The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Prime Minister Modi had expressed his condolences for the recent terror attacks in France and reiterated India’s support for the latter in the fight against terrorism, radicalism and extremism.

“I spoke with my friend @EmmanuelMacron about the challenges and opportunities that the post-Covid world presents. India supports France in its fight against terrorism and extremism. The India-France partnership is a force for good in the world, even in the Indo-Pacific, ”tweeted Prime Minister Modi.