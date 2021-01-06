In India’s Draft Science Policy: A Subscription, Side Entry, NRI Talks | India News
NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Science and Technology unveiled its draft policy on Wednesday, with a focus on inclusion, transparency, and increased collaboration. The draft of the policy will now be up for discussion until January 25.
The latest science Technology and the Innovation Policy (STIP) was written in 2013. This, STIP 2020, was finalized after 300 consultations with 43,000 stakeholders over six months, narrowed from almost one lakh of ideas.
The new policy proposes to make mandatory the lateral hiring of 25% (professionals, experts) in all scientific ministries. “We mean the environment, earth sciences, forests, biotechnology, ministries of atomic energy, etc.” said DST Secretary Professor Ashutosh Sharma. “We need scientific brains to carry out the policies formed by government. The need of the hour is to have those side entrances. ”
The way publicly funded research and development projects are progressing will now be updated online at the research site’s India Science and Technology Archive. The financing space will be expanded, allowing the entry of foreign multinational companies. “It will be partnerships and collaborations with national entities from the public and private sector to work on projects aligned with national needs and priorities,” said Chief Policy Officer Dr. Akhilesh Gupta. “Each department and ministry of the central and state governments will allocate a budget for this.”
These collaborations will also engage the diaspora. “The scholarships, internships and research opportunities in India will be expanded and promoted widely in different ministries to attract the diaspora … A participation portal will be created for this,” said Gupta. The site will be called Pravasi Bharatiya Academic and Scientific Sampark.
A prominent feature of the policy is the ‘One Nation One Subscription’ scheme, a centrally negotiated payment system for access to journal articles by academics across India. The country spends an average of Rs 1.7 billion a year on magazine subscriptions.
Finally, politics places great emphasis on inclusion. Age limits, for example, will no longer be considered biological age but rather “academic age” or experience. “The dual recruitment policy will be encouraged in governing bodies, so couples do not have to face the challenge of choosing between a spouse’s career and their lives,” the policy said. This will cover scientific partners from the LGBTQIA community.
“Provisions will be made to protect your rights and promote representation and retention. We want to institutionalize fair treatment. An India-focused Equity and Inclusion Charter is being developed to address discrimination in the sector on the basis of gender, caste, geography, language, disability and other exclusions and inequalities, ”said Sharma.
