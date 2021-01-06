iaf-chief-bhadauria-visits-eastern-air-command-and-ensures-full-support-for-arunachal-pradesh

Opinion

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday assured Arunachal Pradesh of all support, including supplying defense pilots to address the shortage of civilian fixed-wing operational aircraft in the state, while paying a two-day visit to the Command Eastern Air. Before arriving in Arunachal Pradesh, he visited advanced areas in Sikkim and interacted with senior officers and personnel deployed there, the IAF said on Twitter. Bhadauria is on a visit to “advanced air bases and landing fields” in the Eastern Air Command, he noted.

The IAF chief, on his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh, called Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu and discussed issues related to national security, recruitment of youth from the state into force and IAF humanitarian missions in the state.

Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have borders with China. India and China are locked in a bitter eight-month border clash in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their ties.

Both parties have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the confrontation. However, no progress has been made.

The IAF chief assured Khandu that he will provide defense pilots to address the shortage of pilots for civil fixed-wing aircraft to be operated in the state, according to an official statement.

Discussions on advanced landing fields (ALGs) were held for Dirang and Anini, to which the IAF responded favorably, he said.

Khandu assured the IAF of the government’s cooperation in defense preparation.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to the IAF for being at the forefront in expanding humanitarian assistance in the state, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor thanked the IAF for airlifting the people of the state during emergencies and suggested that Bhadauria hold recruitment rallies to encourage the youth of the state to join the force.

He recalled an incident in which he had requested the air officer in command of Assam’s Tezpur Air Force Station for a helicopter to take a woman with a complicated pregnancy from Tawang and it was carried out instantly and effectively.