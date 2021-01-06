Hindustan Times News Updates: Delhi AQI Slightly Deteriorating And All The Latest News

Opinion

Here are the top news, analysis and views from today at 9am. Find out all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi AQI deteriorates slightly; rain is likely to continue in parts of the city

Air quality in Delhi showed a minor deterioration on Wednesday morning, but remained in the moderate zone with the hourly average air quality index at 7am reaching 171. Read more

‘In Line with Public Trust Standards’: How SC Judges Came to Central Vista’s Decision

Reaching a decision granting approval to the Central Vista redevelopment plan was not easy. The majority decision of the Supreme Court, drafted by two on a three-judge bench, worked to reach a conclusion. read more

India vs Australia: Who will arrive in Sydney?

Rohit Sharma tested negative for Covid-19 before arriving in Sydney may have cleared the air on a possible biosecurity crisis, but another question remains: Will he be appointed to the India XI for the third test starting Thursday? read more

WhatsApp updates the Terms of Service: accept it or your account will be deleted

WhatsApp on Tuesday night began sending in-app notifications to its users informing them of a change to its Terms of Service and its privacy policy. read more

NASA publishes a stunning image of the sunrise with an inspiring caption. You have already seen it?

If you are looking for an uplifting and motivating post to start your morning, look no further. This NASA image, showing the horizon and coastline of the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador at sunrise, may be the solution. read more

AR Rahman explains why he embraced Islam but would not want to impose it on anyone else

AR Rahman was born Dileep Kumar, but he embraced Islam, along with his family, some time after the death of his father, the musical composer RK Shekhar, and some time before the launch of his first major project, Roja. read more

Khushi Kapoor Adds A Touch Of Street Style To Rs 2k Chic Dress, We’re Taking Notes

Although Khushi Kapoor has yet to make his Bollywood debut, he is a celebrity in the fashion space. Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister is known for her flawless style and wardrobe selections that go hand in hand with everyone. read more

War of words between Indian IBS vaccine makers and Bharat Biotech, then truce

Just days after Indian regulators authorized the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines for emergency use in the country, the bosses of two major vaccine manufacturers got into a dispute. Watch