India Top Headlines

Heritage panel will soon take up the plan for the new Parliament | India News

NEW DELHI: The 14-member Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) headed by a senior official from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will soon accept the proposal for the construction of the new Parliament building and the Vista Central remodeling project. The panel consists of nine government officials and four academics from the School of Planning and Architecture and the University of Delhi.

“We are ready with the proposal and it will soon be sent to the committee. All regulations are strictly followed. The Supreme Court has said that HCC approval must be obtained before starting work on the ground. We have maintained from the beginning that no heritage structure will be demolished during the remodeling of Central Vista, ”said an official from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The superior court, in its order, has ordered that the government obtain prior permission from the HCC before actually beginning any development or remodeling work on the parcels and structures governed by the estate laws.

Environmental activist Anil Sood said: “Following the composition of the HCC, it seems that it will be very easy for the central government to approve the project.” Sood had raised objections to the change in land use by the Delhi Development Authority.

According to the government plan, the existing Parliament will be used and will have parliamentary democracy institutes. “It will be a showcase. The north and south blocks will become museums. Currently, the north and south blocks are closed to the public, ”said Union Minister for Urban Affairs and Housing Hardeep Singh Puri.

Sources said it would take about two years to carry out the modernization in the existing Parliament. “We have to make sure that the heritage building and even the South and North Blocks withstand threats such as earthquakes. Modernization will begin once the new Parliament building is operational, ”said an official.

On whether the central hall in the existing parliament will continue to function even after the new one emerges, the official said a decision on this issue has yet to be made. “But currently, since there is no office space for deputies, they use the Central Hall. In this project, we are creating office space for each MP ”, he added.

Original source