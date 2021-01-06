Hathras Case: Allahabad HC seeks Center, UP government responses on arrest of alleged PFI members

Opinion

The Allahabad High Court ordered the Center and the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a counter-affidavit in a petition filed by three alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), arrested by UP police last October while They were heading to Hathras to meet the family of a deceased gang rape victim.

The three men were arrested in Mathura on October 5 last year. A FIR was registered under sections 17 and 18 of the UAPA, sections 153-A, 295-A and 124A of the Indian penal code and sections 65, 72 and 75 of the information technology law.

The FIR alleged that the petitioners were going to Hathras with the intention of profiting improperly from the rape and murder case, disturbing the situation of law and order, and stoking caste-based riots in the state. The FIR also stated that the petitioners had received huge foreign funding to orchestrate the riots.

The court composed of Judge Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Judge Shamim Ahmed approved the order on Tuesday in a petition filed by Atiq-ur-Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Masood of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur.

Seeking release from prison, the petition has challenged the magistrate’s order that the three were sent to judicial preventive detention, calling it illegal.

The petitioners indicated that the higher judicial magistrate of Mathura (CJM) had no jurisdiction to hear the matter or to place the petitioners in custody. He added that Rehman and Masood were to meet the grieving family while Alam transported them to their destination.

The court has set January 27 as the next hearing date in the case.