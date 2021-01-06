India Top Headlines

Government confirms bird flu cases in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala | India News

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy confirmed on Wednesday that cases of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, have been reported in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

The ministry reported this after the Indian Council for Agricultural Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) tested positive for samples from these states.

In an official statement, the ministry said in Rajasthan, bird flu is reported in crows in Baran, Kota and Jhalawar districts, while Madhya Pradesh also reported disease in crows in Mandsaur, Indore and Malwa districts.

“In Himachal Pradesh, bird flu is reported in migratory birds in Kangra, while in Kerala it is reported in poultry-duck in Kottayam and Allapuzha districts,” he said.

The ministry said an advisory was issued to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on January 1, 2021, asking to prevent further spread of the infection.

According to information received from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, control measures are being taken in accordance with the guidelines of the National Avian Influenza Action Plan. Another advisory was issued on January 5, 2021 to Himachal Pradesh, where the state was advised to take measures to prevent further spread of the disease to poultry. According to the report received, Kerala has already started control and containment operations as of January 5, 2021 at the epicenters, and the slaughter process is in operation, “he added.

The ministry also reported that it has set up a control room in New Delhi to monitor the situation and take stock of the preventive and control measures undertaken by state authorities on a daily basis.

Kerala’s Minister of Forests, Livestock and Dairy Development, K Raju, confirmed Tuesday that some 12,000 ducks had died and some 40,000 birds will be culled in the region where bird flu has been reported.

The state government had said that bird flu is declared a state-specific disaster in Kerala and a high-alert was issued after an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in certain parts of the Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

“Measures suggested to affected states to contain the disease and prevent further spread according to the Avian Influenza Action Plan include strengthening the biosecurity of poultry farms, disinfection of affected areas, proper disposal of birds / dead corpses, the collection and presentation of timely samples for confirmation and greater surveillance, intensification of the surveillance plan, as well as general guidelines for the prevention of the spread of diseases from affected birds to poultry and humans, ”said the Ministry of Fisheries , Livestock and Dairy.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh’s Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel also said an alert had been sounded to monitor the death of crows in the state after nearly 400 dead crows were found in 10 districts.

The central government has suggested that states coordinate with the forest department to report any unusual mortality of birds, and asked the other states to monitor any unusual mortality among birds and to report immediately to take necessary action.

The H5N1 bird flu virus has killed 2,403 migratory birds so far in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, the state government said Tuesday. Because of this, a 10 km alert zone was declared where the sale of eggs is not allowed and poultry markets have closed, the State Livestock Department said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria also said that it is a cause for concern as it affected the poultry and poultry industry. More than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district on Tuesday.

In particular, avian flu viruses have been circulating around the world for centuries with four known major outbreaks recorded in the last century. India reported the first outbreak of avian influenza in 2006. Human infection has not yet been reported in India, although the disease is zoonotic.

“There is no direct evidence that avian influenza viruses can be transmitted to humans through the consumption of contaminated poultry products. In India, the disease is spread mainly by migratory birds arriving in India during the winter months. , that is, from September to October to February and March. The spread by human manipulation (through fomites) cannot be ruled out, “the ministry said.

In light of the threat of a global outbreak of avian influenza, DAHD had prepared an action plan in 2005, which was revised in 2006, 2012, 2015, and 2021 for state government guidance for the prevention, control, and containment of the avian influenza in the country. country.

