Opinion

Desi cow’s milk has traces of gold and earthquakes occur due to the slaughter of cows, according to the curriculum developed by the national body for cow welfare for the country’s first online cow exam on February 25.

“Acoustic anisotropy leads to a very strong anisotropic stress in a rock. The daily slaughter of thousands of animals continuously for several years generates acoustic anisotropy due to the Einstein pain waves (EPW) emitted by dying animals. And the accumulated acoustic anisotropy is found to be related to the stress history of the rocks, ”says Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog’s syllabus.

“In 1984, more than 20,000 people died due to gas leaks in Bhopal. People living in houses with walls covered with cow dung were not affected. “

According to the curriculum, native cows are “tough and smart enough not to sit in dirty places,” while the Jersey cow is “lazy” and “prone to disease.” “It has also been seen that [Jersey cows] attracting infection by not being hygienic enough. “The syllabus says that whenever an unfamiliar person approaches a desi cow,” she will immediately get up. The irreverent exotic cow shows no emotion. “

Test takers will be asked to answer objective multiple-choice questions for the Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Prachar-Prasar exam according to the syllabus. There will be separate categories of test takers that involve elementary and high school; secondary; and college students. Students who pass the exam will earn certificates from cow experts, officials said.

A statement by Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog on the exam read: “Union education ministers, senior ministers, state education ministers, Gau Seva Aayogs presidents of all states, district education officials of all states, principals of all schools, print and electronic media, NGOs and cow donors will participate in this gigantic exercise [examination]. “