former-minister-of-andhra-arrested-in-case-of-kidnapping-of-relatives-of-telangana-cm

Opinion

Hyderabad police arrested former Andhra Pradesh Minister of Tourism and Telugu Desam Party leader Bhuma Akhila Priya of Kurnool District on Wednesday for his alleged role in the kidnapping of three distant relatives of Telangana Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. , Tuesday night in connection with a land dispute.

“We have detained Akhila Priya from her residence in the morning and after preliminary questioning and we have formally arrested her in the afternoon. They would take her before a local court in Secunderabad for judicial detention later that night, after a medical examination, “Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters.

Apart from Akhila Priya, her husband Bhargav Ram and another Kurnool AV TDP leader Subba Reddy were among several people who allegedly participated in the plot and execution of the kidnapping plan. “We have formed special police teams to track down and detain the other defendants,” said the commissioner.

The three abductees, K Praveen Rao, K Sunil Rao and K Naveen Rao, are said to be distant relatives of the prime minister and cousins ​​of KCR’s aide P Venugopal Rao. Praveen Rao is a former national badminton player.

“The brothers were said to be involved in a land dispute with the defendants in Hafeezpet, on the outskirts of the city. The details of the land issue are being investigated, ”said Anjani Kumar.

According to the commissioner, about 10 people broke into the residence of Praveen Rao, who has been living with his two brothers Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao at Krishna Residency’s apartment at Manovikas Nagar in Bowenpally at around 7:20 p.m. They introduced themselves as Income Tax officials and one of them even flaunted his identity card.

“They separated the brothers from the rest of the family and asked them to sit in the hallway, while they forced the others into a bedroom. Later, the three brothers were taken away in a vehicle. The kidnappers also took away laptops and mobile phones, ”said the commissioner.

After waiting for more than an hour in the bedroom, the other relatives came out and realized that three men had been abducted. They immediately alerted the police, who took action to track down the kidnappers.

“We alerted our counterparts at the Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissioners and kept a check on the movement of all vehicles on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, in addition to cell phone towers,” he said.

At around 3:30 a.m., the kidnappers released the three brothers in the Kokapet-Narasingi area on the outskirts of Hyderabad, but not before forcing them to sign some documents in a farm where they were confined for a few hours.

“Based on the complaint made by the relatives, we have arrested Akhila Priya. We are on the lookout for others, ”said the commissioner.

Pratap Rao, another Praveen Rao brother, told reporters earlier in the day that there was a dispute between the defendant and his family over 50 acres of land in Hafeezpet in which they were partners.

“Instead of solving the problem by legal means, they tried to intimidate our brothers. The problem has nothing to do with the prime minister’s family. So please don’t drag the family into this, ”Pratap Rao said.