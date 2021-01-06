Farmers protest LIVE updates: tractor march postponed until tomorrow due to bad weather

Opinion

Thousands of farmers protesting near Delhi against the Center’s three farm laws have decided to postpone their tractor march for one day as sporadic rain hampered their plans to organize a protest. The tractor march, now scheduled for January 7, is a glimpse of how farmers plan to intensify their protest after the government refused to repeal the laws on January 4.

“We will carry out the tractor march on four borders of Delhi, including the eastern and western periphery. This will be a preview of what’s to come on January 26. As you know, the government held seven formal rounds of talks with farmers on January 4, ”said Yogendra Yadav from Swaraj India, who joined the protests.

“Seven months have passed since the ordinance was enacted and then became law. We demand the repeal of these laws. The only option left is to intensify our protest, ”he added.

Why are farmers protesting?

Through one of the largest strikes in decades witnessed by India, farmers are demanding the repeal of the three contentious laws. Basically, the laws change the way Indian farmers do business by creating free markets, as opposed to a decades-old network of government markets, which allow traders to store essential commodities for future sales and establish a national framework. for contract farming.

These laws are the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act. 2020.

Farmers claim that these laws will benefit large corporations. However, the government has tried to allay these fears and has even said that it is willing to discuss changes to the law. The government has made it clear that it will not remove these laws.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am: Farmers waterproof their protest on the Singhu border

Farmers on the Singhu border launched a massive exercise Tuesday to cover all the tents with waterproof plastic sheeting after the rains in the city. Large bamboo poles and iron pipes were brought to the border with hundreds of tarpaulins to cover the tents. Farmers said that a mega tent is also being set up in the center of the stage from where leaders address protesters every day.

9:26 am: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain partially closed

The national capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to be closed at various points on Wednesday due to ongoing farmer agitation.

Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh in Chilla and Ghazipur have been closed to those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad, while the opposite road remains open.