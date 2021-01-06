India Top Headlines

Covid-19: the proportion of active cases in the total number of cases drops to 2.19 percent | India News

NEW DELHI: There is a steady decline in the number of daily Covid-19 deaths recorded in the country with fewer than 300 new deaths reported in the past 12 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

An effective containment strategy that includes timely tracking and follow-up, aggressive and widespread testing, combined with standardized clinical management protocols, have ensured low levels of mortality.

Effective implementation by state and UT governments has resulted in early identification, rapid isolation and timely clinical management of hospitalized cases, the ministry said.

“Only one new death per million inhabitants has been reported in India in the past 7 days. This new achievement is a testament to the effective management of Covid-19 and the response policy of the Central Government,” the ministry stated.

In another achievement, the contraction trajectory in total active Covid-19 cases in India continues unabated. The number of active cases in the country amounts to 2,27,546. The share of active cases in total cases has dropped further to 2.19 percent, the ministry said.

Daily recoveries that exceed daily new cases have guaranteed a total net reduction in the number of active cases.

A total of 21,314 new recoveries were recorded in a 24-hour period. There has been a net decrease of 3,490 cases in total active cases during the same period.

Daily cases in India have been below 20,000 in recent days. A total of 18,088 new cases were registered in a 24-hour period.

“There have been ninety-six new cases of Covid-19 per million inhabitants in the last 7 days in India. The number of cases is much higher in countries such as Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, the United States and the United Kingdom,” said the ministry. said.

Accumulated recoveries in India have come even closer to 1 crore and stand at 99.97,272 today. New recoveries outnumbering new daily cases have also improved the recovery rate to 96.36%.

The ministry said that 76.48 percent of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten states and UT.

With 4,922 people recovering from Covid, Kerala has recorded the maximum number of recoveries. Maharashtra has recorded another 2,828 daily recoveries, while Chhattisgarh has reported 1,651 new recoveries in a 24-hour span.

Ten states and UT have contributed 79.05 percent of the new cases.

Kerala has reported 5,615 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,160 new cases, while Chhattisgarh recorded 1,021 new cases yesterday.

Of the 264 new deaths, 73.48 percent are from ten states and UT.

More than 24 percent of the new deaths are from Maharashtra, which reported 64 deaths. Chhattisgarh also recorded a death toll of 25, while Kerala reported 24 new deaths.

