Covid-19: India reports 18,088 new cases | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s number of Covid-19 cases rose to 1,03,74,932 with 18,088 infections reported in one day, while recoveries approach one crore, according to updated Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 1,50,114 and 264 people succumbed to the disease within 24 hours, data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 99.97,272, bringing the national recovery rate to 96.36 percent, while the Covid-19 fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. hundred.

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 3 lakh for the 16th consecutive day.

There are 2,27,546 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, representing 2.19 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, until January 5, 17,74,63,405 samples have been analyzed and 9,31,408 samples have been analyzed on Tuesday.

Times of India