Covid-19: India is the third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths

Opinion

India became the third country on Wednesday to record 1.5 lakh deaths from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In the latest update shared by the Union Ministry of the Interior, the country recorded 264 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,50,114.

According to Worldometers, the United States has the highest number of deaths, 3.65,620, followed by Brazil with 1.97,777 deaths due to the disease.

The number of deaths, along with the number of daily cases, has been steadily declining in recent weeks in India. The country registered 16,375 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the lowest level in more than six months.

The number of active cases remained below three lakh for the 16th consecutive day on Wednesday. According to the update of the Ministry of Health, the number of active cases in India is 2,27,546.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 case burden rose to 1,03,74,932 with 18,088 infections reported in one day, while recoveries approach one crore, according to updated Union Health Ministry data. on Wednesday.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 99.97,272, bringing the national recovery rate to 96.36 percent, while the Covid-19 fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. hundred.

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 3 lakh for the 16th consecutive day.