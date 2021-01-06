Covid-19: Arrangements are being made to vaccinate Haj pilgrims, says Union minister Naqvi

Opinion

Arrangements are being made to provide the coronavirus vaccine to Indian Haj pilgrims, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

He spoke at a meeting of the Haj Committee of India and the organizers of the Haj Group at Haj House here.

“Today various topics related to Haj 2021 were discussed with the officials of the Haj Committee of India and the organizers of the Haj Group at Haj House in Mumbai. Arrangements are being made to give the Corona vaccine to all the people who will go to perform the Haj from India, ”the Union minister reported via Twitter.

The last date for submitting forms for Haj 2021 has been extended to January 10, 2021.

Last month, during a meeting with the Haj Committee here to discuss preparations and registrations for Haj 2021, Naqvi praised the committee for making the registration process “100% digital”, which in turn made India the “First country” to do so.

In another tweet, the Union minister criticized the Opposition on Tuesday for raising doubts about the measure adopted by the Center to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those people who previously raised questions about the welfare measures taken by the Narendra Modi government during the crown crisis are now trying to create confusion about the Corona vaccines that have been developed by hardworking scientists in our country,” he said in a later tweet. .

“… Some unsuccessful and frustrated political actors, who fail to convince people, are trying to mislead by using the Corona vaccine as a confusion rexin.”

Last week, the Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) announced “emergency restricted use” for two Covid-19 vaccine candidates: COVAXIN from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Serum Institute of India.