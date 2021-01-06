India Top Headlines

Coronavirus pandemic failed to affect India’s bilateral cooperation with Lanka: Jaishankar | India News

COLOMBO: The coronavirus pandemic has not affected India’s bilateral cooperation with Sri Lanka and New Delhi is seeking post-Covid cooperation with Colombo, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit here from December 5-7 at an invitation from his Sri Lankan counterpart, Dinesh Gunawardena. It is your first visit abroad of the year. This is also the first for a foreign dignitary in Sri Lanka in the new year.

During a media interaction here after his meeting with Gunawardena, Jaishankar noted that the coronavirus pandemic has failed to damage bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka.

“In fact, the high-level contacts were maintained and in fact strengthened over the past year,” said Jaishankar.

“We are now seeking post-Covid cooperation with Sri Lanka,” he said.

The minister also noted Sri Lanka’s interest in accessing vaccines from India.

Assuring that India will be a “trustworthy and trustworthy partner” of Lanka, Jaishankar said the country is open to strengthening its relationship with the island nation on the basis of “mutual trust, mutual interest, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity.”

He also underscored that both neighbors now face immediate challenges from post-Covid recovery.

“This is not only a public health problem, but also a crisis of the economy,” said Jaishankar.

Times of India