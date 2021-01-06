congress-announces-new-39-member-executive-body-for-rajasthan

Opinion

Almost six months after Sachin Pilot’s outright rebellion, the long-awaited Rajasthan Congress executive list was announced on Wednesday night. The 39-member team comprises 7 vice presidents, 8 general secretaries and 24 secretaries.

On the expected lines, executives have a mix of senior and junior leaders. The party leadership has tried to strike a balance between supporters of CM Ashok Gehlot, former MP CM Sachin Pilot, head of state Congress Govind Singh Dotasara and some recommended by other state leaders.

MLAs like GR Khatana, Rakesh Pareek and Ved Prakash Solanki, who were among the 18 MLAs, who were with Pilot when he rebelled against Gehlot in July last year, have been accommodated among the general secretaries.

The party has accommodated 11 MLAs in the executive in positions of vice president and general manager.

Govind Ram Meghwal, Harimohan Sharma, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Naseem Akhtar Insaaf, Rajendra Choudhary and Ram Lal Jat have been appointed Vice-Chairs.

. The leaders who have been elected as general secretaries are GR Khatana, Hakim Ali, Lakhan Meena, Mangilal Garasiya, Prashant Bairwa, Rakesh Parikh, Rita Choudhary and Ved Solanki.

The 24 secretaries are members of the Youth Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal. The secretaries include former MLA Mahendra Singh Gujjar, MLA party candidates Pushpendra Bhardwaj and Prashant Sharma.

A senior leader on condition of anonymity claimed that among the vice presidents are Rajendra Chowdhary, and among GS Khatana, Parikh and Solanki are known to be loyal to Pilot. Those loyal to the former deputy prime minister have also been included in the list of secretaries.

Three women have been included in the executive body.

Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted his best wishes to the newly formed executive committee. “I hope that under the leadership of the State Speaker of Congress, Govind Singh Dotasara ji, I will be able to bring the policies, programs, principles and ideology of Congress to every village.”