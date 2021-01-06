Closely Cooperated With India During LAC Showdown: Outgoing US Envoy | India News
NEW DELHI: The United States has cooperated closely with India during the ongoing confrontation between India and China in Ladakh, outgoing US Ambassador Kenneth Juster confirmed Tuesday.
Addressing a meeting with a farewell political speech, he said: “I believe that no country has a defense and counterterrorism relationship with India as strong and robust as the United States does. Simply put, no other country contributes so much to the security of Indians and India. Our close coordination has been important as India faces, perhaps on a sustained basis, aggressive Chinese activity on its border. ”
When asked about the details of the cooperation, he said it was up to the Indian government to expand that. “I think it is clear that we have been very supportive. We both share a vision of the Indo-Pacific region and the principles behind it. That is an inclusive vision that provides opportunities for all countries to grow and prosper, but it also wants to avoid incursions of any kind, intimidation, predatory financing and when there is a situation that is indicative in that sense, we have cooperated to try to resist that. ”
When asked about the possibility of CAATSA sanctions on India, Juster said: “CAATSA was never a way to hurt friends and allies. It was destined for a specific country and there are many variables involved. ”
In his speech, Juster stated that the Indian armed forces would find no better ally than the US, but India needed to go beyond defense acquisitions, “about selecting the highest bidder, but also about recognizing quality. and value throughout the life cycle, and the strategic guarantee of interoperability between services and perhaps with other friendly forces. “I hope that the new administration continues where we left off, with the choice of how fast and how far to advance in cooperation bilateral defense depends largely on the Indian government. ”On the trade front, Juster lamented that, despite their best efforts, India and the United States were unable to reach a trade agreement.
