India Top Headlines

Cabinet assent to the MoC of India and Japan on the association in a specific sector of skilled workers | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan on a basic partnership framework for the proper functioning of the “specified skilled worker” system.

This Memorandum of Cooperation would establish an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Japan to send and accept qualified Indian workers, who have qualified the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in 14 specific sectors in Japan, said a official statement. .

These Indian workers would be granted a new residence status of “Specified Skilled Worker” by the Japanese government.

“The Cabinet of the Union, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of India and the Government of Japan, on a Basic Framework of Association for the Proper Operation of the System Belonging to the ‘ Specified Skilled Worker, ‘”the statement read.

Under this MoC, a Joint Working Group will be established to monitor its implementation.

The MoC would improve people-to-people contacts, encourage the mobility of skilled workers and professionals from India to Japan.

Skilled Indian workers from fourteen sectors viz. nursing care, building cleaning, materials processing industry, industrial machinery manufacturing industry, electrical and electronic information related industry, construction, shipbuilding and ship-related industry, automobile maintenance, aviation, accommodation, agriculture, fishing, food and beverage manufacturing industry and food service industry, would have improved job opportunities to work in Japan, the statement said.

Times of India