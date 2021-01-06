Budaun gang rape case: NCW learns to meet with victim’s family

Opinion

The president of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma, said on Wednesday that they have learned of the gang rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman reported in the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, adding that a member will meet with the victim’s family and police. “We have learned of the matter. A member of the NCW will go to the scene to investigate the matter to meet with the family and the police and make an exact balance of the situation, ”Sharma told the ANI news agency.

The 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly gang-raped and brutally killed by a priest and his two assistants in Budaun district, according to police. They said two of the defendants were arrested Tuesday while the priest was on the run and four teams had formed to catch him. “The post-mortem report confirms the rape and there are injuries to his private parts and a broken leg,” said Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma.

SSP Sharma also said that the Ughaiti police station officer was suspended for laxity in the case. The woman, who had gone to a temple on Sunday, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, Sharma said, adding that the victim’s family accused the temple priest and his assistants of raping and murdering her and that a case was filed against her. . “The victim’s son said that his mother had gone to offer prayers at the temple on Sunday but did not return. However, around 11 at night, the temple priest and two of his assistants arrived at his house and gave him his mother’s body, ”he said.

The rape, which comes months after the Hathras gang rape case, has drawn strong criticism of the BJP-led government in UP from opposition parties. Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that something was wrong with the Uttar Pradesh administration when it came to women’s safety. Tagging a media report, he tweeted: “In Budaun, the police station officer did not listen to the pleading and did not even examine the scene of the incident. There is something wrong with the UP government’s intentions regarding women’s safety ”.

Congressional spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala called the crime “gruesome” and also asked when Yogi Adityanath’s government will wake up in the state. The Samajwadi Party said that the guilty must be punished as soon as possible and that justice must prevail.

