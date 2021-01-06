BJP National Chief JP Nadda Will Visit Bengal, One Month After Convoy Attack

Opinion

The national chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, will visit West Bengal for one day on January 9, a month after his convoy was stoned at Diamond Harbor in the 24th district of southern Parganas on December 10.

Nadda will attend political programs in the Katwa area of ​​the East Burdwan district, located about 145 km southwest of Kolkata. East Burdwan Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Lok Sabha Sunil Mandal joined the BJP on December 19.

Security arrangements for Nadda have been greatly tightened in the face of the attack, BJP leaders said. Instead of driving to Burdwan from Kolkata, you will fly in a helicopter.

“Nadda will attend a rally and have lunch at the home of a party supporter in the Dainhat area. He is also scheduled to visit the famous Sarbamangala temple in the city of Burdwan, ”said a BJP state leader. “The rest of the schedule has not yet been finalized,” he added.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit Bengal on January 30. Shah visited the West Midnapore and Birbhum districts on December 19 and 20, respectively, during a two-day trip. His visit was marked by the greatest defection from the TMC. Led by heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, six sitting TMC lawmakers, three other MLAs from the left, and Congress and Burdwan East member Lok Sabha joined the BJP in the presence of Shah at a mass demonstration in the city of Midnapore.

On the afternoon of December 10, the BJP national president’s parade was stoned in South 24 Parganas, leaving several national and state leaders bleeding and bruised in the state for the first time.

The incident took place in Shirakol in Diamond Harbor, the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee who has become the main political target of the BJP in recent weeks.

Apparently, several BJP workers were also attacked in the attack. The incident was broadcast live on various news channels. Vehicles from some media houses were also damaged.

BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya, National Vice President Mukul Roy and National Secretary Anupam Hazra were injured by pieces of stones and glass shards from the shattered windshields of their cars.

The Center transferred three officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) to other states after the incident. They were in charge of the police arrangements made for Nadda’s trip. However, the state government refused to comply.