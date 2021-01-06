bengal-minister-laxmi-ratan-shukla-resigns-from-tmc

Opinion

Kolkata: Bengal’s minister of state for youth services and sports and former Indian cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday. He’s a legislator from Howrah.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed the fact at a press conference, but Shukla did not comment on the fact. Shukla’s departure comes ahead of state elections to be held in April this year.

“Laxmi is a good boy. He wrote a letter saying that he wants to dedicate himself to sports with all his heart and wants to be relieved of all responsibilities in the game, “said Banerjee.” He did not speak of resigning from the ministry. But we have accepted his resignation and have written to the governor to be relieved as minister. Laxmi has said that he will remain a member of the legislative assembly until the end of his current term ”.

Shukla’s decision sparked speculation that he could join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as former Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Last month, at a rally led by Union Interior Minister Amit Shah in Midnapore, six TMC lawmakers joined the BJP, led by Adhikari, considered a heavyweight politician.

Banerjee dismissed the speculation. “It’s good that he wants to play sports. He said he wants to spend more time in sports. That is why he wants to leave politics. There is nothing more to this. You have our best wishes. There is no room for misunderstandings here. You (the media) try to get something out of each information “,

Samik Bhattacharya, chief spokesman for the Bengal BJP, did not say whether Shukla would join the party. “It is difficult for anyone with solid principles to stay at TMC. We are not surprised, ”he said.

Shukla was a mid-level, mid-pace hitter for the Indian team in 1999. He played for the Bengal cricket team, as well as the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi in Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. He joined the TMC before the 2016 assembly elections. He declared his retirement from cricket in 2015.