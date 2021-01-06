Avian influenza can be transmitted to humans, no case yet in India: minister

Opinion

Avian influenza, the bird flu that has killed nearly 25,000 birds across the country, can also be transmitted to humans, but no such case has been reported in India so far, the minister of state told the news agency. of animal husbandry, dairy and fishing, Sanjeev Balyan. ANI on Wednesday.

“Human infection is not yet reported in India, although the disease is zoonotic. There is no direct evidence that avian influenza viruses can be transmitted to humans through the consumption of contaminated poultry products, ”the Ministry of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy said in a statement.

Balyan further said that there is no treatment for the infection and that all states have been advised to take preventive measures that include restricting the movement of birds and the proper disposal of birds. Implementing management practices that incorporate biosafety principles, personal hygiene, and cleaning and disinfection protocols, as well as cooking and processing standards, are effective means of controlling the spread of AI viruses, the ministry statement added.

So far, avian influenza influenza has been reported in five states: Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, Balyan said, adding: “In Haryana, it has also been transmitted to poultry; otherwise, the virus is found in nature and migratory birds. ”

The Ministry of Animal Husbandry has requested the states to collect and present timely samples for confirmation and greater surveillance and intensification of the surveillance plan. Meanwhile, the Department of Livestock and Dairy has also established a control room in New Delhi to monitor the situation and take stock of preventive and control measures taken by the state authorities on a daily basis.