Around 400 terrorists on launch pads across LoC waiting to infiltrate, Pak plans to push them in winter: officials | India News

JAMMU: Around 400 terrorists are currently on launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC), waiting to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir during winters, after a close anti-infiltration network thwarted Pakistan’s attempts to push them to the Indian side, according to security officials.

A senior police official said that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir even during winters when most of the passes and mountainous areas along the border are covered in heavy snow.

There have been infiltration reports of 44 terrorists in 2020 compared to 141 in 2019, they said. In 2018, 143 terrorists managed to infiltrate J&K.

Shaken by the success of India’s anti-infiltration network blocking several key routes, the Pakistani Army carried out 5,100 ceasefire violations in 2020, the highest since the 2003 truce took effect. in their attempt to push more terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir under cover of shelling and mortar fire, officials said.

“There are 300 to 415 terrorists on various launch pads in Pakistani Occupied Kashmir (PoK) throughout the LoC, ready to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir to disturb the peace and normalcy by engineering violence.” said an official.

While 175-210 terrorists are on launch pads along the LoC on the other north side of Pir Panjal (Kashmir valley), there are 119-216 terrorists off the LoC area south of Pir Panjal (region Jammu), they said.

“Pakistani agencies are using tunnels to shove armed terrorists, weapons, ammunition and explosive material into J&K.

“They are also using drones to transport and dump weapons and explosive material in border areas in Jammu and Kashmir along with narcotics to finance terrorism,” an official said.

This year, they are also trying to infiltrate terrorists into J&K even during the heavy snow months.

“In December of last year, terrorists infiltrated Poonch despite heavy snowfall, but they were neutralized,” an official said.

A group of four JeM terrorists entered Samba through a tunnel and were neutralized after a truck taking them to Kashmir was intercepted on the Nagrota road in Jammu in November last year, they said.

In 2020, weapons and explosives in addition to narcotics were dropped at seven locations along the border with Pakistan, officials said.

Security agencies identified more than 20 entry routes along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir and put in place multi-layered security to thwart any attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate armed terrorists.

“More than 20 infiltration routes have been identified and the security network has been reinforced to prevent the entry of armed terrorists,” said another official.

In addition to the first level of Army and BSF security, village defense committees (VDC) have been activated along the LdC and the international border (IB), police checkpoints have been erected and patrols inside the border. they said.

“All police stations and police posts have also been alerted to monitor suspicious movements in the border areas, in addition to the activation of VDCs in the border belts,” the official said.

Terrorists had infiltrated the valley in recent months using routes from the higher reaches of Gulmarg, Bandipora and Boniyar in Baramulla (northern Kashmir) to reach parts of the southern state via Yusmarg, as the tribal raiders from Pakistan.

The Bandipora-Gangbal-Chatergul route, which had been inactive for years, was also being used by militants this time, sources said.

Infiltration routes have been identified throughout the LoC and IB in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts, sources said.

