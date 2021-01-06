India Top Headlines

Another nationwide vaccination drill will be held on January 8 | India News

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the coronavirus vaccine launch in a few days, another nationwide trial will take place on January 8.

On January 2, nearly every state and territory in the Union conducted trials at 285 session sites spread over 125 districts to assess the ability and willingness of authorities to administer vaccines to hundreds of millions of people, including many in remote corners. from the country.

It was carried out to test the planned end-to-end operations and the mechanism that has been established to ensure the smooth performance of the Covid-19 vaccination.

On December 28 and 29, the first test was conducted in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Rajkot and the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat, Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar of Punjab, and the Sonitpur and Nalbari districts of Assam.

The government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 million people in the first phase of the campaign. It will be offered to 1 crore of healthcare workers, along with 2 crore of essential and frontline workers and 27 crore of elderly, mostly over 50 with comorbidities.

The Ministry of Health announced Tuesday that the vaccination campaign will be implemented on January 13.

Original source