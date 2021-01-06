Andhra CM compares the attacks on the temple to a ‘political guerrilla war’ and orders the police to address the situation

Opinion

Calling the attacks on temples and idols a “political guerilla warfare”, Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday ordered the police to address the situation. He also alleged that the opposition indulges in acts of vandalism to divert public attention from the social assistance plans launched by his government.

“A new model of guerrilla political warfare is taking place in the state. Temples and idols are under political attack. Attacks are being carried out on temples in places with less population, at midnight in isolated places. Idols are being desecrated, ”Reddy said as he addressed Spandana’s video conference with district pickers and SPs.

“The next day, those incidents are posted on social media. After that, a section of the main media publishes that news. The opposition parties are taking advantage of these opportunities, ”he added.

Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh government is offering many wellness plans for the public.

Unable to digest the public welfare, these kinds of incidents are being orchestrated by the opposition. Without devotion or fear for God; idols are being demolished. The opposition wants to defame the government through these incidents. We have to carefully monitor these strategies, ”he said.

Reddy said these types of incidents never happened in the past and political guerrilla warfare needs to be addressed.

“Such a situation has never arisen in the past. This type of political guerrilla warfare must be addressed. So far 36,000 CCTV cameras are installed in the temples. Community harmony should now be publicized. Stern measures must be taken against those who spread hatred between castes and religions. Such situations must not be saved, ”he directed the police officers.

“If someone tries to make political money, they should be taught a lesson. Every incident of desecration of idols or attack on temples must be investigated carefully and meticulously. The culprits must be publicly displayed. In this matter, collectors and SPs should not forgive anyone. They must be taught a lesson, “he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the general secretary of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, raised suspicions of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the matter of the attacks on the temples and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to gain a political foothold in the state by maintaining turmoil over such incidents.

“The opposition parties are playing a dangerous game. They are playing with religion and the gods. Attacks are taking place on small temples in small places, where security measures are nominal. Will the government, YSRCP or YS Jaganmohan Reddy get any benefit from such incidents? Even a small child can say that such attacks will damage prestige, ”he said while addressing a press conference.

“When we were in the opposition, we never talked about such incidents. We believe that religion and devotion are personal feelings. Our party works beyond that religious or caste policy. We never act so irresponsible. We appeal to the public to think. Who will do those things? It is definitely the work of the TDP opposition. They want political gain, ”he said.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who attacked BJP, who tried to hold Ramateertham Dham Yatra on Tuesday against alleged attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh, said: “BJP wants to make inroads into the state. That’s why hold on to the turmoil. But it is not right for you to try to profit politically from such unfortunate incidents. BJP talk about religion is a well known fact. That party is trying to establish itself in the state. “

Lord Ram’s idol was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in the Vizianagaram district here on December 29, after which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises.

On December 31, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang had said that an investigation was being carried out into the incident of desecration of the idol Lord Ram in Ramateertham.