agricultural-tractor-demonstration-postponed-until-thursday

Opinion

Tens of thousands of protesting farmers will pull out a tractor march on January 7, postponing it one day due to wet and wintry weather conditions, to converge on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of agricultural unions said Tuesday.

At a press conference, leaders of the agricultural unions said they would be coordinating the month-long protests detailed in a new agitation agenda spanning 15 days from January 7, which includes pickets by Raj Bhavans, marches onwards from six blockade sites at the Delhi borders and a “Rehearsal” of the tractor march for Republic Day.

“The time change, deferred for one day, is solely due to weather conditions. After January 9, farmers will campaign in each village to prepare to drive their tractors to Delhi on January 26, “said Yogendra Yadav, a senior leader of the agitation.

Joginder Singh Nain, who leads the Nain faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said that the Haryana contingent would be led by women farmers.

The agricultural unions have launched one of the largest strikes in decades to demand that the Center repeal the three contentious laws passed by Parliament in September.

Basically, the laws change the way Indian farmers do business by creating free markets, as opposed to a decades-old network of government markets, which allow traders to store essential commodities for future sales and establish a national framework. for contract farming.

These laws are the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act. 2020.

Together, the laws will allow large corporations and global supermarket chains to buy directly from farmers, without going through decades-long regulations.

Farmers say the reforms will make them vulnerable to exploitation by large corporations, erode their bargaining power and weaken the government’s procurement system, whereby the government buys commodities, such as wheat and rice, at guaranteed prices. .

“Tractors from all neighboring states will start rolling in Delhi. We will continue our blockade of goods and services from Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries Limited) and Gautam Adani (Adani Enterprises Limited), including their products, shopping malls and gas pumps that they own, “Darshan Pal, a farm of high level said the union leader.

The leaders criticized what they called the government’s propaganda. “The government does not want to withdraw the laws because it has become an ego problem for them. They have tried to cloud our unrest in myriad ways, sometimes calling us Maoists and Khalistanis a reference to Sikh separatists, ”said Balbir Singh Rajewal of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

In a widely anticipated sixth round of talks between the Union government and agricultural unions protesting on December 30, the Modi administration agreed to save farmers from heavy fines for burning crop residues, as provided in a Ordinance against pollution, and continue with the current mechanism for granting subsidized energy for agricultural use, according to the demand of farmers.

However, the seventh round of talks on January 4 ended in a stalemate as the government did not comply with the farmers’ demand to repeal the three agricultural laws.