India Top Headlines

Agricultural talks likely to have a positive outcome: Government to SC | India News

NEW DELHI: Optimistic on the positive outcome of ongoing negotiations with protesting farm unions, the Center told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it would be inadvisable to start hearing petitions challenging controversial farm laws, as that could lead to a hardening of positions and derail discussions.

The Center’s response was articulated by Attorney General KK Venugopal and Attorney General Tushar Mehta immediately after a three-judge tribunal headed by CJI SA Bobde said: “We want to resume the hearing of the pending petitions as it appears that there has been no improvements in the situation at all. ”

Mehta politely opposed the bank’s proposal to start the hearing from January 10, saying that a “healthy discussion” was taking place between the government and farmers. “When the negotiations are under way, it would be inadvisable to start the hearing, which would require the government to submit affidavits in response to the requests,” he said. Explaining the positions could mean a formal opinion on the demands of the unions, including the call for the repeal of agricultural laws, he added.

Venugopal referred to the Center’s reservation against starting the hearing at this time, while indicating that the negotiations may bear fruit. “There are chances that the parties will reach some conclusion. Therefore, the presentation of an affidavit by the Center will close that (positive result window),” he added.

CJI Bench Bobde and judges AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian understood the situation the government would find itself in if hearings were started on pending petitions. The CJI said: “We will always encourage talks for a negotiated settlement. We will postpone the hearing on Monday if the Attorney General informs us that day that the talks are ongoing.”

Before the winter break, the CJI-led bank had tried to break the ice between the Center and protesting farmers, who are adamant in repealing the laws and have been camping on the Delhi border for more than 40 days. , suggesting a negotiation. committee made up of government representatives, protesting farmers and independent experts. He had given the government the freedom to even request an urgent hearing on this issue during winter break if the need arose.

On December 17, the CS requested the Union government to consider postponing the implementation of the agricultural laws as a step towards resuming dialogue with agricultural unions, while noting that farmers had the constitutional right to protest but could not obstruct the right of citizens to free movement. .

The court’s suggestion to defer implementation of the agricultural laws was met with a “not possible” response from the AG and SG. Without a farmers union represented before the SC, the CJI-led bank was able to do little on December 17 to push for a negotiated settlement. But if the negotiations don’t come to fruition, then the SC will have to start listening and deciding the validity of the farm laws.

Importantly, during the last hearing, the bank had said that it would not interfere with the protest. “In fact, the right to protest is part of a fundamental right and, in fact, it can be exercised subject to public order. Certainly, there can be no impediment to the exercise of such rights as long as it is not violent and does not result in damage to the life and property of other citizens and is in accordance with the law. We consider at this stage that the protest of the peasants should be allowed to continue unimpeded and without a breach of the peace by the protesters or the police, “there was said the bank.

Times of India